Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

