Synovus Financial Corp Has $114,000 Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

