Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 58 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 211.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

XSD opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.85. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $212.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

