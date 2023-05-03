Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 6.3 %

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $153.26 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

