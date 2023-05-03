Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

