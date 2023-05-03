Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

