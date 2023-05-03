Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 583,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $54,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.0 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

