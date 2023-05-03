Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $137.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after acquiring an additional 283,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,150,000 after buying an additional 83,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,078,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,647,000 after buying an additional 231,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

