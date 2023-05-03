Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 4,278 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,278 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $64,726.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127,778.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

TARS opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,535,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

