Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 4,278 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 4,278 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $64,726.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127,778.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %
TARS opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
