Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 5,841 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $88,199.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,007,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $389.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 14.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

