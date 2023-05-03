TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 36,883 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,593 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,883 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $21,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day moving average of $170.06.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

