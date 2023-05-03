TD Asset Management Inc Buys 234,646 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,646 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,700 shares of company stock worth $149,907. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.