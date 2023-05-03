TD Asset Management Inc Buys 238 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone Stock Performance

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,702.89 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,722.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,519.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2,473.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.