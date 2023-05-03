TD Asset Management Inc Buys 48,169 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,169 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

NYSE:WRB opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

