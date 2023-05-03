TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $23,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average is $121.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Get Rating

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

