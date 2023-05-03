TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,383 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $19,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 51.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDAY. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $83,088.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,847.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $83,088.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,847.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

