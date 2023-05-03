TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,877 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Kroger worth $16,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,469,000 after acquiring an additional 139,059 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after buying an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger Trading Up 0.3 %

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

