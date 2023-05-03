TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,885 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of FOX worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

