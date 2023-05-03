TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68,681 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

