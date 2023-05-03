TD Asset Management Inc Has $16.17 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.80.

MCO stock opened at $305.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.28. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

