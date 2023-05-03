TD Asset Management Inc Has $16.84 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $189.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.08 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.