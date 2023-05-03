TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $19,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 1,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth $79,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.58 and a 200 day moving average of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

