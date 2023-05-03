TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

