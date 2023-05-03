TD Asset Management Inc Sells 616 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $145,262,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 254.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,187,000 after buying an additional 353,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Gartner by 103.0% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 653,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,682,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $301.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.04.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

