TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.