TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) CFO Heath A. Mitts Sells 9,418 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.5 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

