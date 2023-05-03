The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

