Thomas E. Long Purchases 4,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Long purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.17 per share, for a total transaction of $200,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 3.7 %

TCBI stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

