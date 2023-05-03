TimkenSteel (TMST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TimkenSteel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TimkenSteel Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $26.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
