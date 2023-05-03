Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $46,564,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 174.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 175,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $241.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.88. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.