Trade Desk (TTD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Trade Desk has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.6 %

TTD stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 960,709 shares of company stock worth $58,092,494. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,937,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

