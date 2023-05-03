Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TVTX. Wedbush dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $29.14.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 219.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 791,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after buying an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,844,000 after acquiring an additional 576,000 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,515,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 445,500 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

