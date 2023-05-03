Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Trex worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Trex by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,120,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Trex by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after buying an additional 412,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Trex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

Trex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TREX stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

