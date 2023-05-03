U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Encompass Health by 157.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $68.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

