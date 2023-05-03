U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $454.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.