U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:USGO) Major Shareholder Goldmining Inc. Purchases 4,822 Shares of Stock

U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. purchased 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,339.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,787,680 shares in the company, valued at $94,059,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 11,503 shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,642.03.
- On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 25,001 shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $226,009.04.
U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USGO opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
About U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock
U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc, which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.
