Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $47,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,924,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

