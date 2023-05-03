Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.4 %

ULTA stock opened at $530.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.