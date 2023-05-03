United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in United States Steel by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 72.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on X. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

