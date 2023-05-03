United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $1,834,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %
UTHR stock opened at $228.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $174.36 and a one year high of $283.09.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
