United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $1,834,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

UTHR stock opened at $228.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $174.36 and a one year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Further Reading

