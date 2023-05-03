Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on U shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software Stock Down 5.6 %

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,186,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,186,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,339.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.17. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.