Upland Software (UPLD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.46 million. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,755.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 11.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Upland Software by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

