VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 385,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:EGY opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.58.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.