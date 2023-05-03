VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 385,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:EGY opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.58.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

