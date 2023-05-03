Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Trimmed by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 97,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,912,000.

VTI opened at $203.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average of $198.58. The company has a market capitalization of $281.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

