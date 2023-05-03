Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 14.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vistra Trading Down 1.4 %

VST opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -24.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,185. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

