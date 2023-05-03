Vital Farms (VITL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.81%. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vital Farms Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
