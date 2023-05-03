Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Director Larry J. Magee Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wabash National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

