WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

