Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 156.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 33.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 5.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

