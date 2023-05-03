West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

